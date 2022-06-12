Rising tractor purchases sign of growing farmer incomes in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, June 12 The increasing number of tractors being purchased in Chhattisgarh signifies that the farmers in the state are prospering as a tractor is considered a symbol of the economic prosperity of a farmer.

The state has witnessed an increase of about five and a half per cent in tractor purchases during the last year. Overall, more than 76,000 tractors were sold in the state in the last three years.

The Covid-19 pandemic has badly affected the country's economy, people lost jobs and their incomes have fallen sharply. However, the situation is now gradually improving. In Chhattisgarh also, the condition of farmers is improving and they are becoming financially prosperous.

Officially available figures show that 25,607 tractors were purchased for agricultural work in Chhattisgarh in 2019 (between January and December). However in 2020, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the sale of tractors declined to 24,590.

Triggered by the gradual improvement in the Covid-19 situation and the state government's assistance to the farmers, the tractors' sale in 2021 increased to 25,932 units, up by 5.46 per cent when compared to the previous year's sales.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel says that the farmers' interest in agriculture has increased, which led to an increase in the demand for banking services. Also the farmers in the state are prospering and people are buying vehicles.

The sale of tractors, cars, bikes and other vehicles has increased and the number of showrooms of these vehicles has also increased. They are opening quickly and it is a good sign, Baghel added.

The Chief Minister said that the first year passed in elections and two years were spent in corona; plans were made and now they are being implemented. "I am satisfied that our schemes are being implemented on the ground and people are getting their benefits directly."

The unemployment rate in the state is also low, according to the data of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). The unemployment rate in Chhattisgarh was only 0.7 per cent in the month of May, while the unemployment rate in the country was 7.1 per cent in the same period. Even in 2022, the unemployment rate of Chhattisgarh was the lowest in the country at 0.6 per cent.

Those who keep a tab on agriculture and rural employment believe that the situation started to change with the waiver of farmers' debts and the pending irrigation tax.

Similarly, the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Godhan Nyay Yojana, Suraji Gaon Yojna, Gramin Bhumihin Krishi Majdur Nyay Yojana, new industrial policy, better collection of forest and agricultural produce, processing of produce at the local level and value addition were introduced. Due to this, employment opportunities have been provided to the villagers and their economic condition has improved.

As per the official figures, under the Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojana, more than Rs 11,180 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of farmers in two years. Similarly 3.5 lakh farmers have been benefited from the Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumihin Krishi Majdur Nyay Yojana.

Apart from this, Rs 226 crore was given to Self Help Groups (SHGs) and Rs 133 crore to Gauthan Samitis under the Godhan Nyay Yojana. Overall, in three years, more than Rs 90,000 crore has been deposited in the farmers' bank accounts.

Under the Godhan Nyay Yojana, cattle day care homes called Gauthans are being built in villages, which have become employment centres for women. Here cow dung is bought at Rs 2 per kg. Apart from this, vermi compost is also made from the cow dung.

