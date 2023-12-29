RMLIMS introduces prepaid cash cards for patients

Lucknow, Dec 29 Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) is set to introduce a prepaid cash cards facility like metro, eliminating the need to stand in long queues at payment counters and to simplify and streamline patient service.

The announcement was made by officiating director Prof. Soniya Nityanand.

Currently, patients have two payment options -- cash and online.

The cash counters often witness long queues as some patients, particularly those who are not tech-savvy, find online payment methods inconvenient.

Recognising these challenges, RMLIMS has decided to implement a more user-friendly system. With this, patients will be able to top-up their accounts linked to a card and use it for all service payments at the hospital, including tests, surgeries and other procedures. The card will function like a metro card, requiring only a quick swipe at designated counters for swift transactions.

“This initiative aims to make the hospital experience smoother and more efficient for our patients,” said Nityanand.

RMLIMS is gearing up for its inaugural convocation on Friday, marking a significant milestone since it achieved deemed university status in September 2018.

“This is a proud moment for our institute. The convocation signifies the culmination of years of hard work and dedication for our faculty, staff and students. We are confident that our graduates are ready to make a positive impact in the world,” she said.

