Robbie Williams fan dies after getting head injuries from horror fall at gig

Los Angeles, Nov 21 The Robbie Williams fan, who suffered a horrifying fall at his gig last week, has died. She attended the ‘Take That’ musician's first night of his Australian XXV tour at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney last Thursday when she fell down six rows of seats before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

The woman, who was in her 70s, was placed into an induced coma. The horrifying accident happened after the show ended while thousands of concert-goers were filing out of the stadium, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

On Tuesday, medical authorities from the hospital confirmed she had died. ‘Rule the World’ singer Robbie, 49, is yet to comment on the heartbreaking incident.

"Rather than use stairs, the woman attempted to step over seating rows. She lost her footing and fell," said a stadium spokesman according to the Sydney Morning Herald's report. "This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts and wishes are with the patron and their family during this time."

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, following the accident, a stadium spokesperson broke the news and said paramedics were called to the stadium at 10.15pm, with an ambulance service spokesperson confirming to Sky News Australia that she had been taken to hospital in critical condition.

Venues NSW confirmed that there had been a "serious incident" at the show, saying in a statement: "This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts and wishes are with the patron and their family during this time. The patron was attended to immediately by venue staff and a nearby guest who is a qualified medical professional. Medics arrived shortly after and the patron was taken from the venue by ambulance to hospital.”

