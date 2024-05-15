Robert Fico Assassination Attempt: Slovakia Prime Minister in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Handlova; Video Surfaces

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico is in critical condition after being shot in Handlova, according to BNO News. The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday when the populist prime minister came out of a meeting in Handlova and walked up to a crowd. According to media reports, around four shots were fired.

BREAKING: Slovakia PM Robert Fico shot, suspected assassin detained - footage of the moment pic.twitter.com/FeX7fUTGsY — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 15, 2024

Witnesses stated that Fico fell to the ground after being shot and was lifted up by his security guards, who quickly took him to a waiting car and sped away. He was initially taken to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to Banská Bystrica for emergency treatment. “He was shot multiple times and is currently in life-threatening condition,” his office said in a statement. “The next few hours will decide his condition.”

According to reports, Fico sustained gunshot wounds to his arm, abdomen, and possibly his leg. He is expected to undergo surgery. Despite his injuries, he was conscious upon arrival at the hospital. The suspect responsible for the shooting has been arrested, although the motive behind the attack remains unknown.