Rohit Bose Roy quits 'KKK 13' after injury: Will regret not making it to finale

New Delhi, July 24 Actor Rohit Bose Roy bid an unexpected farewell to the stunt based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', as he sustained a hamstring injury.

Rohit's journey on the show began on a promising note. Despite a pulled hamstring, his focus and the drive to fulfill his potential as a khiladi were unparalleled.

He showcased a spirit of daredevilry that left an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers. From braving dizzying heights, terrific car stunts, to confronting majestic lions and creepy-crawlies, he fearlessly embraced each challenge with unwavering determination.

Although his time on the show might have been brief, Rohit's extraordinary performance and resilience made an unforgettable impact on both his fellow contestants and the audience alike.

At the end of the last week's episode, host Rohit Shetty announced that Rohit was advised by doctors to rest, so that his muscle tear heals, and that spelled his unforeseen departure from the show.

Bidding adieu to 'KKK 13', Rohit said: "My journey on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' might have been short, but it was nothing short of incredible and totally worth it. Facing my fears head-on and training my mind to stay strong in the face of those daunting stunts was an invaluable experience."

He said that the best part of this journey was the amazing people he had spend time with, apart from the stunts and the adrenaline rush.

The actor said he will regret for not reaching to the finale.

"While, I might regret not making it to the finale, because I strongly believe I could have won, I don't regret getting injured, while giving my best shot at performing the amazing stunts. It taught me how to power on and keep fighting inspite of the injury," said Rohit.

"I thank the people and viewers from the bottom of my heart who supported and cheered for me throughout this journey and wanted to see more of me on the show," he added.

Raising the fear factor to a whole new level, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' have an exciting jungle-theme this year. Rohit is testing the courage of daredevil contestants with never-seen-before stunts in the wilderness of Cape Town, South Africa.

Filled with the spirit of untamed adventure, the contestants are exercising their physical and mental prowess as they navigate a maze of their worst terrors.

The impressive line up of contestants include -- Daisy Shah, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Soundous Moufakir, Nyra Banerjee, Arjit Taneja, Rashmeet Kaur, Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James, etc.

Model and actress Ruhi Chaturvedi has been eliminated from the show.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' airs on COLORS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor