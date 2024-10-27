Romania: Wildfire breaks out near Comisu Peak

Bucharest, Oct 27 A wildfire broke out near Comisu Peak between the villages of Vladeni and Fagaras in Brasov County, central Romania, according to local authorities.

According to Brasov's Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU), nearly 100 firefighters and forest workers, joined by a firefighting helicopter from the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), have been mobilised to contain the blaze, reports Xinhua news agency.

In addition, seven firefighting vehicles with water and foam were dispatched to the affected area on Saturday morning.

The fire spread through forest litter and fallen trees over an area of approximately three hectares.

The firefighting operation was paused Saturday evening due to challenging nighttime conditions in the rugged area, ISU Brasov said.

Firefighting efforts are set to resume Sunday morning, with forest workers maintaining an overnight watch on the fire's perimeter.

