Rushal Parakh is the new 'villain' in TV show 'Parineetii’

Mumbai, Oct 5 Actor Rushal Parakh, who was last seen playing a vampire Naksh in the show ‘Bekaboo’, has now joined the cast of family drama, 'Parineetii’ starring Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma.

Rushal will be seen playing a negative lead, Diljeet.

The actor said in seven years of his career inthe TV business he is playing a lead and is grateful.

Rushal said: "I'm excited to join the cast of Parineeti. I'll be seen playing the role of Diljeet, a negative lead role. My entry in the show will increase the entertainment content and the audience will enjoy new twists and turns.”

“I did a grey shaded role before in 'Tu Aashiqui', and after that I was mostly essaying roles in supernatural shows. So after a long time I'm shooting for a family drama and it is extremely exciting and refreshing."

Rushal, who is pursuing a career into acting since 2016, for the first time will play a lead role and he's grateful.

He added, "In 7 years, this is for the first time I'm playing a lead and I'm grateful. The role is very interesting and has layers. Doing a mainstream role is a dream come true for me. I'm thankful to Ekta (Kapoor) ma'am."

Rushal, known for featuring in shows like 'Kavach' and 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', feels lucky to be working with Balaji Telefilms.

He continued: "This is my third show with Balaji Telefilms. I'm fortunate to share a good relationship with the production. Working with Ekta ma'am makes me feel lucky. I feel somewhere my stars must have been very well aligned that is making me fortunate. She is one of the smartest, humble and powerful people I know.

“I remember meeting her for the first time at her office for a narration of a show. That's where I felt, she is a woman of vision."

'Parineetii’ airs on Colors TV and tells the story of two best friends who are married to the same man due to their destiny.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor