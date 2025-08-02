Russia: 5.4-magnitude quake hits off east coast of Kamchatka

Beijing, Aug 2 An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted off the east coast of Kamchatka in Russia at 1106 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 51.63 degrees north latitude and 159.47 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on July 30, a massive earthquake measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, prompting a tsunami warning across parts of the Pacific.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake occurred at approximately 23:24 GMT on Tuesday, with its epicentre located about 125 km southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a major city in the far eastern region of Russia.

Initially reported as an 8.0 magnitude quake, the USGS later revised its assessment to 8.7, citing updated data.

The earthquake was recorded at a relatively shallow depth of 19.3 kilometres (12 miles), increasing the likelihood of significant surface-level shaking and potential tsunami waves.

The powerful tremor triggered a tsunami alert across parts of the Pacific Ocean, with the USGS warning that destructive tsunami waves could impact coastal areas of Russia and Japan within three hours of the earthquake.

Coastal residents in the affected regions have been urged to move to higher ground and follow local emergency protocols.

In the immediate aftermath, numerous videos emerged on social media platforms showing the intense shaking caused by the earthquake.

A few videos showed furniture rattling violently, while others displayed scenes of panic and structural damage in buildings across the Kamchatka region. Local reports suggest damage to infrastructure, though full assessments are still underway.

The quake struck near Avacha Bay, a region known for its seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world’s most active tectonic zones.

