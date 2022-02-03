Russia confirms 155,768 new COVID-19 cases

Russia has confirmed 155,768 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 141,883 the day before, and 667 deaths, the federal response center said on Thursday.

In addition, the response center said that 17,792 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, which shows a 3.4% increase when compared to the day before.

In the same period, 53,724 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

