Russia: Debris of drone found in central Moscow, no casualties

Moscow [Russia], July 24 : The debris of a drone was found in central Moscow on Monday, Russian News Agency TASS reported quoting an emergencies official.

"At 17, Komsomolsky Prospekt, the debris of a drone was discovered. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the official said, reported TASS.

According to him, law enforcement agencies and emergency services are working at the scene.

Earlier, Ukrainian troops used foreign-made cluster munitions to shell the settlement of Zolotarevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), TASS reported quoting a spokesman for the local law enforcement agencies on Sunday (local time).

"The enemy has begun to use foreign-made cluster munitions in the LPR. They hit the village of Zolotarevka. Data on casualties is being verified," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Moscow reserved the right to use cluster munitions in response to Ukraine's use of such weapons, TASS reported.

Cluster bombs can contain hundreds of separate munitions. When detonated in the air, cluster munitions scatter bomblets over an area of dozens of square meters. If unexploded immediately, these bomblets remain lying on the ground, posing a threat to civilians long after the end of a conflict.

Depending on the type of munitions, from 10 to 40 per cent of bomblets do not explode. In recent decades, such bombs have been fitted with self-destruct devices, which activate within a few days after use, but around five per cent of them do not go off and become mines.

