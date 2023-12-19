Russia has free hand in Ukraine conflict now: Putin

Moscow, Dec 19 Russia now has the initiative in the Ukraine conflict and is at liberty to conduct military action as it sees fit, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Participating in a Defense Ministry meeting on Tuesday, the President analysed the frontline situation as part of a report on Russian military achievements in 2023, RT reported.

In his speech, Putin stressed that the country had no intention to change the objectives that it set for itself when it decided to deploy troops against Ukraine in early 2022.

Describing the current advantage of Russian troops, Putin said: "In essence, we are doing what we consider necessary, what we want. Wherever… commanders decide active defense is best, it takes place. And where it is needed, we improve our positions."

Meanwhile, Ukraine has suffered significant casualties and is running out of reserves, he added. He claimed that Kiev’s military strategy was motivated by a wish "to show to their true masters at least some results of their much-hyped so-called counteroffensive", RT reported.

Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu previously estimated that Ukrainian casualties between early June and late November had surpassed 125,000. During the event on Tuesday, the ministry estimated Kiev’s losses since the start of the hostilities to be over 383,000, the report said.

Putin declared that Western attempts to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia in the Ukraine conflict were thwarted by the bravery and resolve of Russian soldiers. The country’s military has become more powerful and its defense industry more capable, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor