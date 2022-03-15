Russia imposes sanctions against Trudeau, Canadian lawmakers

Russia is imposing sanctions against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and over 300 lawmakers, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Moscow also imposed sanctions against Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Defense Minister Anita Anand, Russian News Agency Sputnik reported.

Earlier today, Canada imposed sanctions on 15 Russian officials who enabled and supported President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"President Putin made the choice to further his illegal and unjustifiable invasion, and he can also make the choice to end it by immediately ending the senseless violence and withdrawing his forces," Al Jazeera quoted Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly's statement.

Meanwhile, Russia has also imposed sanctions against US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other US officials.

"Russia is imposing individual sanctions against US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other top US officials," Sputnik reported citing the Foreign Ministry as saying.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, his deputy Daleep Singh, CIA Director William Burns, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adewale Adeyemo, Chair of the US Export-Import Bank Reta Jo Lewis are also included in Russia's sanctions list, according to Sputnik.

In addition, Moscow is imposing sanctions against Hunter Biden, the president's son, and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, the Russian News Agency reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

