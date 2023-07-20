"Russia must stop playing hunger games...": Ukraine 

New York [US], July 20 : By killing the grain deal, Russia demonstrated its true attitude toward global food security, Ukraine said, adding that Moscow must stop playing hunger games with people around the world.

"Last year, when the initiative was introduced, grain prices around the world immediately dropped. Together with other factors, it had a positive long-term effect. In June 2023, the prices were 23.4 per cent lower than in March 2022, when Russia started the blockade of our seaports. We call on all UN Member States to firmly demand that Russia resume its participation in the deal and stop its hunger games. No country in the world has the right to destroy global food security," according to the press statement released by Ukraine Embassy in India.

"Right after killing the grain deal, Russia demonstrated its true attitude toward global food security by attacking key Ukrainian seaports, Odesa and Chornomorsk, with numerous missiles and drones," it added.

In the statement, Ukraine recalled the 2022 year when its grain exports were blocked by the Russian naval and added that with the help of the UN and Turkey, Ukraine managed to launch the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which has proven to be a vital lifeline for the world.

Around two-thirds of the overall volume of Ukrainian exports went to developing countries and to those most vulnerable to acute food insecurity in countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Its results are spectacular: almost 33 million metric tons of agricultural products were exported to 45 countries, the statement read.

"Proving its genuine commitment to guaranteeing food security, Ukraine has also launched an important humanitarian program, 'Grain from Ukraine,' initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Within its framework, Ukraine provided grain free of charge to those in need, especially in countries of Africa. We engaged 34 donor countries, who helped fund the program and save people from the threat of hunger. We are grateful to every donor who has joined this vital program," the statement added.

Food security is one of the important points of President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula, aimed at restoring just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the UN Charter and UNGA resolutions. We call on all states and organizations to join the implementation of this specific item of the Formula.

For over the year, Russia and Ukraine are engaged in an intense war. On February 24, 2022, Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in an escalation of their war which began in 2014.

Recently, on Thursday, Russia struck the city centre of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, according to Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration, CNN reported.

At least 18 people were wounded, Kim said in the latest update on Telegram.

"A parking garage and a 3-story apartment building are on fire. The fire brigade is on its way," Kim said on Telegram. Among the injured people are five children, including a baby less than a year old, and a 3-year-old child.

Kim reported fatalities but did not specify how many. He also did not provide more details on the nature of the attack, according to CNN.

