Russia: Several unmanned aerial vehicles en route to Moscow shot down, says Governor

Moscow [Russia], May 30 : Several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) en route to Moscow were shot down near the Russian capital in the early hours on Tuesday, quoting Moscow Governor Andrey Vorobyov, TASS reported.

"This morning, residents of some districts in the Moscow Region could hear the sounds of explosions - it was our air defense in operation. Several drones were downed on their course to Moscow," Vorobyov said on his Telegram channel.

Vorobyov asked the residents of the Moscow region to maintain their composure. He further said that all emergency units were in operation and further information will be released, as per the news report.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that two people required medical attention after a drone attack, TASS reported. He said that no one was seriously injured or taken to hospital after the drone attack. He further stated that emergency services and several ambulance crews continue to work at the site of the incidents.

In a post on his Telegram channel, Moscow Mayor wrote, "According to information from municipal medical services, at this time, none of the residents of the buildings damaged by UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] have been seriously injured. Two individuals requested medical aid. Nobody had to be hospitalized and the necessary help was provided on site. Also, the emergency services and several ambulance crews continue to work at the sites of incidents," as per the TASS report.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor said that several buildings in Moscow were damaged after a drone attack on Tuesday morning, TASS reported. Minor damage was caused to several buildings due to the UAV attack in Moscow.

All emergency services of the city were at the site of the attack. Mayor Sobyanin said that no one was injured during the incident and emergency services were carrying out an investigation regarding the incident.

Residents of several entrances were evacuated after the drone attack. Residents will be able to return to their apartments after work of the special services ends at the site, TASS reported.

Sobyanin in a Telegram post wrote, "For safety reasons, during the work of emergency services, measures were taken to evacuate residents of several entrances in two houses that were hit by UAVs. Immediately after the end of the work of special services, residents will be able to return to their apartments," as per the TASS report. He also urged people to trust only official sources and not to disseminate unverified information.

