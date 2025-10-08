Russia: Three dead, dozens injured in Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod region

Moscow, Oct 8 Three people were killed and several others injured in a Ukrainian shelling and drone attack on Russia's border region of Belgorod, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday.

"The settlement of Maslova Pristan in the Shebekinsky District came under shelling. According to preliminary information, three people lost their lives and one was injured," Gladkov wrote on Telegram, adding that a social facility had been partially damaged, Xinhua news agency reported.

The governor said Ukrainian armed forces had attacked populated areas across the Belgorod region with more than 110 unmanned aerial vehicles and fired over 20 rounds of munitions in the past 24 hours.

Residential areas in the Grayvoronsky District were hit by 16 drones and nine rounds of munitions, he said.

"In the village of Moshchenoye, six people, including a child, were injured in a projectile and drone attack on a truck. A four-year-old girl was taken to the regional children's clinical hospital, where she was examined -- barotrauma was not confirmed," he said.

"Six adults were hospitalised, while one of the injured continued outpatient treatment," Gladkov added.

Another civilian was wounded in a drone strike on a motor vehicle and is currently being treated in a hospital, and a private home was also damaged, he added.

Gladkov said multiple other locations across the region had come under attack by Ukrainian drones and other means, leaving several people injured.

--IANS

int/dan

