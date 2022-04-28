Russia to hold informal UNSC meeting on May 6 about situation on ground in Ukraine

Russia will hold an informal UN Security Council meeting on May 6 to present first-hand information about the situation on the ground in Ukraine, a Russian official said.

"If you want to learn the truth about real situation with the ground, come to our aria-formula meeting on May 6, we plan to give the floor to some independent voices working on the front line to demonstrate you facts, not fakes," the Russian official said during a United Nations meeting addressing war crimes in Ukraine on Wednesday. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor