Russia to strengthen ties with Venezuela: Kremlin

Moscow, July 29 Russia is committed to comprehensively developing its relations with Venezuela, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"We are developing our relations with Venezuela in all areas, including sensitive ones," Peskov noted, adding that cooperation between the two countries is in the interests of the peoples of both countries.

"Therefore, we will comprehensively develop our relations with Venezuela," Peskov said when asked about the potential of Russia and Venezuela expanding cooperation in the defence sector, Xinhua news agency reported.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) announced at Monday midnight that President Nicolas Maduro has won the presidential election. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Maduro on his re-election on Monday, adding that Moscow is fully committed to "continuing constructive cooperation on important bilateral and international matters."

