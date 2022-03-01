Russia-Ukraine War: Russian troops, tanks moving toward Kyiv; reveals satellite photo

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on since Thursday morning. Russian forces not only infiltrated the Ukrainian border, but also bombed large populated areas. After seizing control of some Ukrainian cities, the Russian military is now trying to capture the capital, Kyiv. This has increased the threat to the city of Kyiv. Meanwhile, some satellite photos have surfaced. Of which 64 km on the roads of Ukraine. A long line of Russian troops is visible. Satellite photos show Russia taking an aggressive stance.

Russia is preparing for a final major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The photos were shared on Monday by American satellite imaging company Maxar Technology. For the past three days, Russian troops have been attacking the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But the Ukrainian army is determined to fight to the last. So now there is a possibility of a major attack by increasing the number of Russian troops. According to reports, the convoy includes Russian troops, weapons and sophisticated vehicles.

Satellite photo reveals that a contingent of Russian troops is stationed near Antonov Airport. It is spread over the streets of the city of Prebirsk, 18 miles from the capital Kyiv. "These vehicles are some distance away on the roads," Maxar said. There are 2-3 vehicles of military equipment and units. Some houses and buildings caught fire northwest and north of Ivankeev, near the road where the troops are stationed. This satellite photo of Maxar shows that South Belarus has deployed additional military and helicopter units less than 20 miles north of the border with Ukraine.