“Russia weaponising food, energy; abducting children”: Zelenskyy in fiery UN speech

New York [US], September 20 : In a rousing speech at the United Nations on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lashed out at Russia, accusing it of “weaponising” food and energy and attacking children during the war in Ukraine reported the New York Post.

Zelenskyy framed Russia’s war on his country as an attack on the “international order” and urged the world leaders to “act united to defeat the aggressor”

“Let unity decide everything openly,” Zelenskyy said. “While Russia is pushing the world to the final war, Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that after Russian aggression no one in the world will dare to attack any nation.”.

“Weaponization must be restrained, war crimes must be punished, deported people must come back home and the occupier must return to their own land. We must be united,” he said, to spirited applause,” the New York Post quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

Zelenskyy had begun his speech slamming Russia for “weaponising food, energy and attacks on children against Ukraine”.

“We know the names of tens of thousands of children…kidnapped by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine and later deported. The International Criminal Court issued international arrest warrants for Putin for this crime. We are trying to get children back home but as time goes by…what will happen to them?” he asked.

He added, “For the first time in modern history, we have a real chance to end the aggression on the terms of the nation that was attacked. And this is a real chance for every nation… to have the same outcome if attacked”.

In an apparent reference to the death of Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Zelenskyy said, “Evil cannot be trusted”.

The embattled leader took the stage hours after US President Biden, who also urged international unity against Russia’s offensive.

Addressing the 78th UNGA session, Biden reaffirmed Washington's support for Ukraine and said that the US, with its allies and partners around the world, will continue to stand with the "brave people of Ukraine" in defending their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

More than 140 world leaders are meeting to discuss the pressing world issues at the 78th session of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City.

Notably, US President Joe Biden is the only representative among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council who is attending the UNGA.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended the General Assembly for the first time since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of his nation in February 2022.

One of the most anticipated annual UN events, the General Debate, provides a platform for leaders to discuss topics of worldwide concern in 15-minute statements. While speakers at the General Debate are free to discuss whatever they like, each year's event is framed by a broad theme, according to Al Jazeera.

This year, the theme is “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity”.

