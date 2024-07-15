Russian, Chinese navies conduct joint maritime patrol in South China Sea

Yinchun, July 15 The Chinese and Russian navies recently conducted their fourth joint maritime patrol in sea areas of the western and northern parts of the Pacific Ocean, and entered a specific area of the South China Sea.

The joint patrol, planned by an annual schedule and mutual agreement between both countries, does not target any third party and is unrelated to current international or regional situations, reported Xinhua news agency.

The joint patrol fleet consists of the Chinese missile destroyer Yinchuan and missile frigate Hengshui and a Russian frigate. The Chinese comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu also joined the fleet to provide the necessary replenishment.

It marks the fourth China-Russia joint maritime patrol since 2021.

The fleet engaged in exercises such as inspection operations and helicopter landings during the patrol, which enhanced the mutual understanding and traditional friendship between the two militaries.

The joint patrol has also achieved the objectives of strengthening strategic mutual trust, honing combat capabilities and improving joint maritime security responses, thus laying a solid foundation for deepening and improving the mechanism of China-Russia joint maritime patrols and advancing friendly and practical cooperation.

