New Delhi [India], February 11 : The Russian ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, on Saturday called for urgent reforms of the United Nations and agencies under it while making a strong case for the inclusion of India as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

"We are of the view that India as a permanent member of the Security Council could make a significant contribution to promoting balance as well as an agenda focused on the interests of the world majority, primarily the countries of the Global South," the Russian envoy said.

In an interview with the RT news agency, the Russian envoy added, "We have repeatedly indicated our support for New Delhi's candidacy. Our Indian partners have proven themselves worthy during their non-permanent membership in the UNSC in 2021-2022 and have successfully led the Council twice. Their G20 presidency was also a clear confirmation of their high professionalism in multilateral diplomacy and the ability to find consensus amid growing geopolitical tensions."

On the alleged polarisation at the UN, the envoy said it significantly complicates the expansion of security council, adding that the West already has an overrepresentation at the world body.

"Polarization at the UN significantly complicates dialogue on expanding the Security Council, in which the West is already disproportionately 'overrepresented'. Against this background, we are doubtful of the vigorously promoted applications of new Western candidates," Alipov said.

"At the same time, it is widely recognized that bringing the composition of the UN Security Council in to line with modern realities, bearing in mind the well-founded aspirations of India and other reputable contenders from Asia, Africa and Latin America for permanent membership, is long overdue. In this respect we value the broadest possible consensus," the Russian ambassador to India added.

Calling the growing trade ties and economic and bilateral relations with India as 'unprecedented', the Russian envoy said, "Our trade and economic cooperation has reached an unprecedented level. Russia is one of India's four main trading partners. We maintain a leading position in the supply of hydrocarbons providing more than a third of Indian imports."

"Supplies of mineral fertilizers and products of the agricultural and diamond sectors are growing. All this creates a favorable atmosphere for our mutually beneficial cooperation to achieve new heights and strengthens the feeling of mutual trust in the business environment," he added.

India and Russia have maintained a robust strategic partnership, rooted in historical ties and shared interests, over decades. Central to this relationship is extensive defence cooperation, with Russia serving as a major supplier of military equipment to India and both nations engaging in joint military exercises, co-development of advanced military platforms, and technology transfers, according to the Russian news agency.

More recently, energy collaboration has become another strong pillar of bilateral ties. The Kudankulam nuclear power plant (KNPP), India's largest, is being built in Tamil Nadu with technical assistance provided by Moscow.

Russia's expertise in nuclear technology has been instrumental in advancing India's capabilities, fostering a mutually beneficial partnership, according to RT. The two countries have pledged to deepen their nuclear cooperation, recognizing its strategic importance for energy security and technological advancement.

Over the past 18 months, India has emerged as one of the largest importers of Russian oila stand New Delhi has had to defend on many occasions from accusations by Western media, and even some political leaders, of funding 'Russia's war' with Ukraine.

