Moscow [Russia], June 2 : The inaugural Days of Russian Spiritual Culture were recently celebrated in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, marking a significant moment of cultural diplomacy between the two nations. The event was held in partnership with TV BRICS, serving as the international media collaborator.

The initiative stems from agreements between the Russian and Zimbabwean Ministries of Culture, finalised during the 2024 St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum, according to Nikolay Krasilnikov, Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe.

Headlining the festival was a vibrant performance by the State Song and Dance Ensemble "Altai" named after AF Berezikov. Their showcase, titled I Feel the Soul of Russia, featured 16 vocal and choreographic pieces that brought Siberian spirit to African soil. Highlights included iconic numbers such as "Our Gold - My Altai," "Cossack Will," "Kalinka," and "Evenings Near Moscow."

In a gesture of cross-cultural fusion, the ensemble premiered a specially choreographed performance, Barynya in African style, blending Russian dance with local Zimbabwean elements. The group also hosted a masterclass titled Traditional Russian Dance as the Basis of Spiritual and Moral Education, offering local participants a hands-on cultural experience, as reported by TV BRICS.

Elena Berezikova, Director of the ensemble, reflected on the significance of the tour, stating: "Participating in the Days of Russian Spiritual Culture in Zimbabwe, representing the country and our region, introducing the traditions of our beloved homeland to audiences of another culture is a great honour and joy... This tour has given us incredible impressions, new impulses for creativity and new friends."

Accompanying the performances were two themed exhibitions Multinational Russia by the Russian Geographical Society and Kizhi - a Revived Masterpiece by the Kizhi Museum-Reserve.

The festivities concluded with a visit to Marondera, where the artists conducted interactive sessions with students. Local music educator Theresa Covini praised the experience, saying: "The quality of the music, the melodies of the songs, the colourful national costumes, the interpretation of the movements - I have never seen anything like it before. It is a great honour to introduce students to Russian culture."

The festival aimed to deepen cultural dialogue and foster stronger humanitarian ties between Russia and African nations.

