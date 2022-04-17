Russian forces destroy Ukrainian ammunition plant near Kiyv

The Russian military destroyed an ammunition factory near the village of Brovary in the Kiev region with high-precision air-launched missiles, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"During the night, an ammunition factory near the village of Brovary, Kiev region, was destroyed with high-precision air-launched missiles," Konashenkov said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine." (ANI/Sputnik)

