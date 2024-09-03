Russian Missile Strike in Poltava kills 41, Injures over 180

A Russian missile strike killed at least 41 people and wounded more than 180 others in Ukraine's city of Poltava on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. The President said in a video that the Russian forces hit the city with two ballistic missiles, damaging a building of the Institute of Communications. "More than 180 people were injured. Unfortunately, there are many dead. As of now, 41 people have been reported dead," Zelensky said, after two ballistic missiles "hit the territory of an educational institution and a neighbouring hospital."

The strike appeared to be one of the deadliest carried out by Russian forces since the war began more than 900 days ago on February 24, 2022.The missiles hit shortly after the air raid alert sounded, when many people were on their way to a bomb shelter, Ukraine's Defence Ministry said, describing the strike as “barbaric.” Rescue crews and medics saved 25 people, 11 of them dug out from the rubble, a Defence Ministry statement said.

Further in the video address, the President warned Russia of dire consequences for the strike. "The Russian scum will surely pay for this strike," said Zelenskyy. Also, he made a desperate call to the leaders, urging missiles and drone systems to target Moscow. "We continue to urge everyone in the world who has the power to stop this terror: Ukraine needs air defence systems and missiles now, not sitting in storage. Long-range strikes that can protect us from Russian terror are needed now, not later. Every day of delay, unfortunately, means more lost lives," he added.



