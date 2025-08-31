Russian President Putin arrives in Tianjin for SCO Summit

Tianjin [China], August 31 : Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tianjin, North China, by plane on Sunday to attend the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Global Times reported, citing CCTV News.

This marks yet another visit by Putin to China, following his state visit in May 2024, as per Global Times.

Russia is one of the six founding member states of the SCO. China and Russia have consistently maintained close contact within the framework of the SCO.

After concluding his trip in Tianjin, Putin will head to Beijing to attend a gathering marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

According to the Russian side, Putin is accompanied by a "large and significant" delegation to China, which includes three deputy prime ministers, more than 10 ministers, and representatives from major enterprises. Putin's visit to China for related activities further demonstrates the high level of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era, as per Global Times.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 has on its agenda issues such as addressing security challenges more effectively and enhancing financial mechanisms as the countries seek to strengthen unity, shore up multilateralism and better speak for the Global South nations, China Daily reported, citing observers.

The SCO Summit, scheduled to take place on Sunday and Monday in Tianjin, will feature the participation of more than 20 foreign leaders and 10 heads of international organisations.

According to China Daily, the Chinese President will chair the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO and the "SCO Plus" Meeting, delivering keynote speeches.

The 2025 Summit is the fifth time China has hosted an SCO summit, and it will be the largest gathering since the organisation's founding.

Citing an article by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in People's Daily on Saturday, he said that the SCO "has held 110 important events" since China took over the rotating presidency in July last year.

