Russia's gas production rises to 196 billion cubic metres

Moscow [Russia], May 2 (ANI/WAM): Gas production in Russia in the first three months of this year, from January to March, increased by 9.4 per cent compared to the same period last year to reach 196 billion cubic metres.

"In March 2024 alone, Russian companies produced 65.4 billion cubic metres, an increase of 7.9 percent over March 2023," according to a Russian Ministry of Energy source.

"Gazprom's production rose by 13 per cent to 132 billion cubic metres, and gas production at other energy companies also increased."(ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor