Sachin Sharma's artistry: ‘Balancing script standards & collaborative brilliance’

Mumbai, Nov 28 Actor Sachin Sharma, who is currently seen in the show ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ opened up on the most challenging thing about playing the character, and said it becomes even more demanding when you are working with experienced senior actors.

Sachin plays the role of Ravi in the show.

Talking about the most challenging thing about portraying Ravi, Sachin said: “Ensuring that I do justice to my character is an ongoing challenge, and it becomes even more demanding when you're working with experienced senior actors.”

“It requires a lot of effort and focus to meet the expectations and standards set by both the script and the seasoned performers. Striving to bring out the best in my role while working alongside these seasoned individuals adds an extra layer of complexity to the task. Nevertheless, it's a valuable learning experience and an opportunity to grow as an actor,” he said.

Sachin further said: "I went through a rollercoaster of experiences -- ups and downs, putting in a ton of effort to learn, struggling to survive, making numerous attempts, facing failures, enduring countless auditions, and practicing a whole lot of patience.”

“After all of that, I finally landed this show. I'm forever thankful to the entire team for giving me the opportunity to be a part of it," he shared.

Praising the team of ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’, Sachin added: “Honestly, being a part of this cast and crew feels like a genuine blessing. I consider myself extremely fortunate to work with such an amazing team. It's truly a dream come true to share the screen with senior actors whom I've admired since my childhood TV days.”

