Saif Bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th meeting of GCC Interior Ministers

Muscat [Oman], November 9 (ANI/WAM): Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, headed the UE delegation to the 40th meeting of Their Highnesses and Excellencies the Interior Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which was held in the Sultanate of Oman.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation and coordination in joint efforts and initiatives that aim to enhance the security and stability of the GCC countries and advance the path of joint GCC security cooperation, in a way that achieves the aspirations and directions of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, in addition to a number of specialised technical topics and reports submitted by the undersecretaries of the GCC Ministries of Interior.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the winners of the Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz Award for Security Research for the year 2023 were honoured. The Research and Development Centre at the Ministry of Interior won second place in one of the award's categories, while Brigadier General Dr. Jamal Saif Fares Al Ali won second place in another.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed had arrived in the Omani capital, Muscat, yesterday, and was received by Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Omani Minister of Interior, and a number of officials.

The UAE delegation included Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Oman, Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Sheikh Mohamed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director of the Special Tasks Sector at the Abu Dhabi Police General HQs, and a number of Ministry of Interior officers.(ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor