Sam Asghari threatens to reveal embarrassing info about Britney Spears amid divorce

Los Angeles, Aug 17 As Britney Spears and Sam Asghari continue their divorce, things have become very nasty for the couple as Sam has threatened Britney that he will release some very embarrassing info about her if she doesn't pay more than what their pre-nuptial provide.

A source at Page Six had reported that the ‘Family Business’ actor aged 29, is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid. So that’s what Sam is focused on.”

It is unknown how much money Sam is asking for, though it has been viewed as a means to extort the pop star. It's also unclear if Sam would be able to take any portion of any money his wife earns while they're married.

Spears’ team has however managed to protect the singer so far, with their lawyers stating their “parting will be respectful” and that there will be no hard feelings between the two after it’s over.

However, the Daily Mail has refuted these findings, stating that "These claims are absurd and there is no way her attorney, a former federal prosecutor, would ever let anyone ever extort Britney Spears."

It has also been confirmed that Asghari and Spears have gone their separate ways after a 'nuclear argument' that saw him confront his wife over rumours she was unfaithful. It is unknown whether the rumours are true.

Asghari was said to have believed the rumours that Spears was unfaithful, with the pair having a 'huge fight' and Asghari moving out of their home and now living in a place of his own.

The pair wed in June 2022 but had been together since 2016, and married in 2021. However after a seven year long relationship with two years of marriage, the couple has become estranged and decided to call it quits. The divorce is yet to finalised as of now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor