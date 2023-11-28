Samsung launches new smartphone with 50 MP camera in India

New Delhi, Nov 28 Samsung on Tuesday launched a new smartphone under its Galaxy A series -- Galaxy A05, with a 50MP wide-angle camera in India.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 6GB+128 GB variant and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and will be available across Samsung exclusive and retail stores. It will be available in three colours, including Light Green, Silver and Black.

"Dedicated to meaningful innovation, this device boasts a massive 5000 mAh battery, an impressive 6.7-inch HD+ display, MediaTek G85 processor and much more, along with the iconic Galaxy signature design," Akshay S Rao, Category Head, Samsung MX Division, said in a statement.

The MediaTek G85 processor provides enhanced power and speed, enabling effective multitasking. It also comes with a RAM plus feature, which intelligently analyses usage patterns and provides extra virtual RAM of up to 6 GB, the company said.

The Galaxy A05 comes with a dual camera setup that features a 50MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth-sensing camera. It features an 8MP camera for selfies.

The device also supports up to 25W Super-Fast Charging that can easily get the smartphone back to full power quickly. Galaxy A05 stays future-ready with four years of security updates and two generations of OS upgrades, the company mentioned.

