Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta-starrer ‘Vadh’ sequel in progress, reveal makers at IFFI

Mumbai, Nov 22 Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta-starrer thriller film ‘Vadh’ is set for a sequel. The film was screened recently at the 54th edition of the International Film Festival in Goa in the Indian Panorama section.

Present on the occasion were actors Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, along with the makers of the film Ankur Garg, Jaspal Singh Sandhu and actor Saurabh Sachdev. During the event, the makers confirmed that a sequel to the film is in progress and will go on floors next year.

Speaking to the audience at the screening, Ankur Garg, producer, Luv Films, said: “‘Vadh’ was made on a moderate budget and had a limited release, but the word of mouth was so strong that it got discovered and appreciated by a very large audience over time.”

“We won some big awards and accolades and feel the audience has connected with the characters, the story and would like to see a sequel. So, yes we are working on a sequel,” he added.

The makers are yet to disclose any details about the plot.

’Vadh’ is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. The film is presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions.

