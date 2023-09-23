Sanjeev Arora, Sanjay Singh reach Udaipur ahead of Raghav, Parineeti wedding

Mumbai, Sep 23 Ahead of the wedding celebrations of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP minister Raghav Chadha, guests have been arriving at the venue to bless the soon-to-wed couple. While the family members of both Parineeti and Raghav have been turning up in huge numbers, Raghav’s friend from politics too arrived.

Member Of Rajya Sabha Sanjeev Arora from Raghav’s Aam Admi Party was seen deboarding at the venue along with his wife. While Sanjeev was seen in a grey ethnic wear, his wife donned a salwar kurta with floral prints. Sanjeev is the same MP who first congratulated Raghav and Parineeti on social media ahead of the pair’s engagement in May, this year.

In addition, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh also reached Udaipur with his wife to attend the wedding ceremony of party leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra. He will be a part of the baaraat on Sunday.

Other bigwigs from the political world like Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot are also expected to bless the couple on Sunday.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti’s wedding festivities began with a mehendi function in Udaipur on Friday. The couple will host a chooda ceremony, followed by haldi and sangeet. The wedding will take place tomorrow, according to pictures of the invitation of the wedding card that went viral.

