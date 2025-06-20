Sanjeev Kumar Singla appointed as India's next Ambassador to Monaco

New Delhi [India], June 20 : Ambassador Sanjeev Kumar Singla has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Monaco, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in an official statement on Friday.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Ambassador Singla, who is presently the ambassador of India to France, will have his residence in Paris.

The MEA said in its statement, "Shri Sanjeev Kumar Singla (IFS:1997), presently Ambassador of India to France, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Principality of Monaco, with residence in Paris."

The Ministry of External Affairs in a previous statement had noted that India and Monaco had officially established diplomatic relations on 21 September 2007. Consular relations between the two countries have existed since 30 September 1954.

The two countries enjoy cordial relations and have gradually developed their relations in various fields. Trade, tourism and taxation matters are some of the leading areas of cooperation.

In terms of the trade ties between India and Monaco, the volume of bilateral trade is small but scope exists for enhancing trade and diversifying the trade basket on both sides. Opportunities exist for collaboration with Monegasque companies in cutting edge technology and in the services sector, the MEA underscored in its statement.

As per the MEA, During the visit of the then MoS Finance to Monaco in May 2018, saw identification of several areas for cooperation between the two countries. These are- i) Technology and Investment partnership in Smart Cities Projects of India. ii) Renewable energy and environmental protection. iii) Security in smart cities. iv) Protection of marine and ocean resources. v) Tourism, especially coastal and cruise-liner tourism. vi) Advanced construction technologies including the ones related to land reclamation from sea.

