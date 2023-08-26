Saturn to appear bigger, brighter as planet will be in direct opposition to the Sun on August 26-27: NASA

Washington DC [US], August 26 : Saturn will appear bigger and brighter in the sky as the planet will be in direct opposition to the Sun on August 26-27, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said on Friday.

The Sun’s illumination will allow Saturn to appear bigger and brighter in the sky in the weeks leading up to and after the opposition.

The planet will remain visible until February 2024.

Saturn is the farthest planet from Earth easily visible by the unaided human eye. It will appear on the south-eastern horizon at sunset and one can spot the bright yellowish “star” all through the night until sunrise, according to NASA.

Though viewers will not be able to view any distinguishing features, like the famed icy rings without an aid, opposition is the brightest the planet will appear.

One will be able to view the planet better through binoculars which will enhance its golden color. This will allow viewers to make out a hint of the telltale rings, appearing more like “ears”. If a viewer has dark, clear viewing conditions, they may also be able to observe Saturn’s largest moon Titan through his/her binoculars.

As per NASA, a telescope will vastly improve what and how much a viewer can see. Even a small telescope will allow one to see more details of Saturn’s rings.

