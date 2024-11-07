Saudi Arabia: Al-Jawf Region Records Its First-Ever Snowfall, Internet Stunned by Desert Transformation (Watch Video)

In a truly groundbreaking weather event, Saudi Arabia's Al-Jawf region has witnessed its first-ever recorded snowfall, an occurrence that has left the usually arid desert landscape transformed into a stunning winter wonderland. This unexpected snowfall followed intense rains and significant hailstorms that recently swept across the Kingdom. The snowstorm has been the subject of much attention on social media, where people have shared breathtaking images and videos of the snow-covered desert terrain.

According to the Khaleej Times, the snowfall was triggered by a low-pressure system that originated from the Arabian Sea and extended to Oman. This weather pattern brought moisture-laden air into the typically dry region, resulting in thunderstorms, hail, and rainfall — a drastic departure from the usual dry conditions Saudi Arabia and neighboring areas experience.

Snow in Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/ZLWHayKztT — Yisrael official 🇮🇱 🎗 (@YisraelOfficial) November 5, 2024

Capturing the blend of sand and hail, these photos from the Ha'il-Rafha road, taken on Saturday afternoon in 2024.



📸Hamad Al-Saloom. pic.twitter.com/UaGwKmKVQ3 — Najdean Memoirs (@NajdiMemoirs) November 3, 2024

🏝❄️ Saudi Arabian desert covered in snow



This is the first time in history that the desert has been covered in snow, as temperatures there rarely drop to such levels.



A severe hail storm also raged there recently. pic.twitter.com/4wjSaaRMfo — Nurlan Mededov (@mededov_nurlan) November 3, 2024

In a remarkable turn of events, Saudi Arabia witnessed spells of heavy rain and snowfall for the first time in history. If reports are to go by, the Al-Jawf region experienced heavy snowfall recently, creating a winter wonderland in a country typically known for its arid climate. pic.twitter.com/k0XoUtVJua — Koushik Rudra (@koushikrudra279) November 5, 2024

In a remarkable turn of events, Saudi Arabia witnessed spells of heavy rain and snowfall for the first time in history. If reports are to go by, the Al-Jawf region experienced heavy snowfall recently, creating a winter wonderland in a country typically known for its arid climate. pic.twitter.com/k0XoUtVJua — Koushik Rudra (@koushikrudra279) November 5, 2024

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) explained that this system is responsible for the severe weather across both Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The region, known for its heat and dryness, is now facing unseasonably cold and wet conditions.

In response to these unusual weather patterns, Saudi Arabia's weather department has issued warnings about the potential for further extreme conditions in the coming days. Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, hail showers, and strong winds are expected to continue, which could cause disruptions in travel, reduce visibility, and affect daily activities. Residents have been urged to stay cautious and prepared for the unusual weather.