Saudi Arabia calls for "immediate halt" to escalation of Israel-Palestine conflict

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 7 : Amid the rocket attacks from the Hamas side on Israel, Saudi Arabia has called for an "immediate halt" to the escalation of conflict between Palestinians and Israel, Times of Israel reported on Saturday.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry further calls on the international community to lead a "credible peace process" to achieve a two-state solution.

The statement further recalls its "repeated warnings of the danger of the explosion of the situation, as a result of the continued occupation, the deprivation of the Palestinian people of their legitimate rights, and the repetition of systematic provocations against its sanctities."

The Kingdom has been conducting negotiations to achieve a normalization deal with Israel. According to recent leaks, the Saudi negotiators, while insisting on concessions for the Palestinians, do not see the creation of a Palestinian state as a precondition for a possible deal, reported Times of Israel.

At least 40 people have been killed since the Hamas terror group began its attacks, according to the Magen David Adom emergency service, The Times of Israel reported. According to the spokesperson, more than 700 people have been seriously injured.

According to the Israel Health Ministry, 779 people have been injured since the terror group Hamas began attacks at around 6:30 am (local time). Meanwhile, the Hamas terror group released a video showing its members capturing a number of Israeli soldiers during an attack on a military base on the border with the Gaza Strip this morning, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel "was at war" and he has ordered the mobilization of reserves to give it back with the magnitude the enemy has not expected, asserting that they will "win it."

In a video statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Netanyahu stated, "We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered, first of all, to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists. This currently is being carried out."

Netanyahu has ordered the mobilization of reserves. He called on the people of Israel to adhere to the directives of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Home Front Command.

"At the same time, I have ordered an extensive mobilization of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price. In the meantime, I call on the citizens of Israel to strictly adhere to the directives of the IDF and Home Front Command. We are at war and we will win it," Netanyahu said.

The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday launched Operation 'Iron Swords' in response to Hamas's surprise attack on Israel, the Times of Israel reported. In response to the barrages of rockets launched by Hamas from Gaza at Israel, the IDF is currently striking Hamas targets in Gaza," Israel Defense Forces said in a post on 'X'.

The Israeli military is fighting Hamas terrorists in different areas of Southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, including the towns of Kfar Aza, Sderot, Sufa, Nahal Oz, Magen, Be'eri and the Re'im military base.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor