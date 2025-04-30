Saudi Arabia expresses concern over "escalating tensions" between India, Pakistan; calls on both to de-escalate, work for stability & peace

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], April 30 : Saudi Arabia expressed concerns over the rising tensions between India and Pakistan in wake of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack and gave a call for both the countries to de-escalate, and resolve disputes diplomatically, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday.

In a statement posted on X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said, "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its concern over the escalating tensions between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the continued exchange of fire along the border areas."

The statement further added, "The Kingdom calls on both countries to de-escalate, avoid further escalation, and resolve disputes through diplomatic means, while upholding the principles of good neighborliness and working towards stability and peace in a manner that serves the interests of both their peoples and the peoples of the region."

#Statement | The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its concern over the escalating tensions between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/rd5QbELNjm— Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) April 30, 2025

Earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif separately and strongly condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 25 Indians and a Nepalese citizen.

According to the United Nations statement, the Secretary General, in his phone calls, noted the importance of pursuing justice and accountability for the attack through lawful means.

He also expressed his deep concern at rising tensions between India and Pakistan and underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences, and offered his Good Offices to support de-escalation efforts, the statement said.

This comes after the attack in Pahalgam, where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and injured many others on April 22.

Notably, there has been a rise in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC.

The Indian Army has effectively responded to Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC). The Army responded swiftly to the ceasefire violation on the night of April 27-28 in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Indian Army had also responded effectively to the Pakistan Army firing along the LoC on the night of April 26-27 in areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors, as per officials.

Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in Kashmir valley in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met a day after the Pahalgam terror attack. In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

India has taken a raft of measures against Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari. India has also decided to curtail the strength of High Commissions.

The government has given armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

