Saudi Arabia's 'Sleeping Prince' dies after 20 years in coma

Riyadh, July 20 Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, widely known as Saudi Arabia's "Sleeping Prince," has passed away at the age of 36 after spending nearly two decades in a coma.

His family confirmed his death over the weekend, bringing an emotional end to one of the kingdom's most heart-rending royal stories.

"With hearts full of faith in Allah's decree and destiny, and with profound sadness and sorrow, we mourn our beloved son Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away to Allah's mercy today," his father Prince Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz posted on social media.

Funeral prayers are scheduled to be held on Sunday after the Asr prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh, the family announced.

Prince Al-Waleed slipped into a coma in 2005 at the age of 15 following a devastating car accident in London.

He suffered a severe brain haemorrhage and was brought back to Saudi Arabia, where he was admitted to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh.

Despite extensive medical intervention, including treatment from specialists in the United States and Spain, the prince never regained full consciousness.

For nearly 20 years, he remained in a vegetative state, reliant on a ventilator and life support.

His father, Prince Khaled bin Talal, stood by his decision to keep his son alive, rejecting any suggestion of withdrawing life support. His unwavering presence at his son's bedside year after year struck a deep emotional chord with people across the country and beyond.

Born in April 1990, Prince Al-Waleed was the eldest son of Prince Khaled bin Talal, a notable member of the Saudi royal family.

His long medical ordeal captured national attention and became a symbol of parental devotion and hope amid impossible odds.

