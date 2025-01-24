Saudi FM calls for sanction removal during first visit to Damascus after regime change

Damascus, Jan 24 Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud made his first visit on Friday to Damascus since the ousting of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

During a joint press conference with Syria's interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, Faisal emphasised the urgent need for the swift removal of international sanctions on Syria. He argued that such a move is essential for the country's economic recovery and long-term stability.

Al-Shibani expressed deep appreciation for Saudi Arabia's "long history of supporting the Syrian people" and called on Arab nations to provide further assistance to Syria to help rejuvenate its economy.

"We aspire to be part of a shared Arab project that fosters economic diversity," he stated, highlighting the importance of lifting sanctions to address the nation's economic challenges.

Both ministers stressed the significance of Syria's reintegration into the Arab League, viewing it as a pivotal opportunity for expanding investment and fostering regional cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Faisal reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to supporting Syria, asserting, "We must work together to lift sanctions in a way that encourages investment to flow back into Syria."

Faisal also met with Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria's de facto leader, during his trip. His last visit to Damascus, in April 2023, marked a historic meeting with Assad, signaling the end of over a decade of strained diplomatic relations.

Syria's change of government last month has spurred a flurry of diplomatic activity. Turkish and Qatari delegations have visited Damascus, while al-Shibani embarked on trips to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. These efforts aim to rebuild ties with regional powers and advocate for the lifting of Western sanctions.

