SBI to raise up to Rs 7,000 cr via Basel-III AT1 bonds

By IANS | Published: September 5, 2022 02:30 PM 2022-09-05T14:30:05+5:30 2022-09-05T14:40:07+5:30

Mumbai, Sep 5 State Bank of India (SBI) plans to raise up to Rs 7,000 crore, which includes Rs 5,000 crore in greenshoe through Basel-III Additional Tier-I bonds, market participants said.

Bidding for the bonds will take place on Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Non convertible Taxable Perpetual Subordinated Unsecured Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 Bonds in the nature of debentures of face value Rs 1 Crore each.

AT1 Bonds are a type of perpetual bonds that don't have any expiry date which is issued to raise long term capital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

