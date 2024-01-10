Scientists deem 2023 as 2nd-hottest year on record in New Zealand

Wellington, Jan 10 The past three years have been record setting years in New Zealand summer temperatures, with 2023 confirmed to be the second hottest year on record, scientists said on Wednesday.

The year of 2022 was New Zealand's warmest on record, surpassing the record set the year before in 2021, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) meteorologist Tristan Meyers said.

Global climate scientists said 2023 had Earth's warmest temperatures by an "exceptionally large" margin and 2024 could be even warmer, reports Xinhua news agency.

New Zealand is experiencing hotter temperatures and more extreme weather events, said NIWA meteorologist Chris Brandolino.

Year 2022 was a bit warmer than 2023, so 2022 has remained New Zealand's hottest year so far and 2023 pushed 2021 into the third place, Brandolino said.

The marine heatwave conditions in 2022 or the impact of the water vapour released from the January 2022 volcanic eruption in Tonga may raise 2022's temperatures, he said.

The last three years saw the three warmest years on record, he added.

New Zealanders are also expected to see this ongoing summer to remain warmer than normal, scientists said.

