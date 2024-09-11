SEC approves SIAA's recommendations to provide advanced services

Sharjah [UAE], September 11 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, chaired a meeting on Tuesday in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, at the Sharjah Ruler's Office.

During the meeting, the council discussed several topics related to monitoring governmental performance and developing services to keep pace with the growth witnessed by the emirate of Sharjah across various sectors, aiming to provide services that ensure a decent living for its citizens.

The council reviewed the "Isnad Initiative" report, which aims to manage the implementation of housing projects and empower beneficiaries to complete their projects after selecting the approved designs, totaling 155 designs.

The "Isnad" projects are characterised by their speed of completion, the alignment of the house with the value of housing support, free designs, and the use of green concrete in construction.

The council approved the recommendations of the "Isnad Initiative" report, which will contribute to enhancing operational efficiency and accommodating a larger number of housing projects due to the significant interest from citizens in the initiative. 448 housing units have been completed, with construction ongoing for 436 units, in addition to approved transactions in progress.

The council also endorsed the recommendations of the Sharjah International Airport Authority report, aiming to provide advanced services and facilities for airlines and passengers, ensuring smooth procedures and easy movement within the airport building, guaranteeing the comfort of travelers and ease of use of various facilities for departing and arriving passengers, as well as transit passengers. (ANI/WAM)

