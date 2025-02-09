Second earthquake in 24 hours strikes Tibet

Tibet, February 9 : Tibet was hit by a second earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale on Sunday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology said.

The earthquake is an aftershock of an earthquake that took place earlier in the day, and happened at a depth of just 10km, making it more susceptible to aftershocks.

"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 09/02/2025 20:53:35 IST, Lat: 28.38 N, Long: 87.60 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet," the NCS stated.

EQ of M: 4.3, On: 09/02/2025 20:53:35 IST, Lat: 28.38 N, Long: 87.60 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet.
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 9, 2025

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude on Richter Scale jolted the region.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 16km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 09/02/2025 13:07:04 IST, Lat: 29.13 N, Long: 86.64 E, Depth: 16 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS said in a post on X.

EQ of M: 4.0, On: 09/02/2025 13:07:04 IST, Lat: 29.13 N, Long: 86.64 E, Depth: 16 Km, Location: Tibet.
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 9, 2025

On February 2, an earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on Richter Scale occurred in the area at a depth of 5km.

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 02/02/2025 21:52:48 IST, Lat: 28.52 N, Long: 87.59 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS said.

EQ of M: 4.1, On: 02/02/2025 21:52:48 IST, Lat: 28.52 N, Long: 87.59 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Tibet.
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 2, 2025

Another earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted the region on the same day.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 02/02/2025 12:47:20 IST, Lat: 28.33 N, Long: 87.52 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS said.

EQ of M: 4.2, On: 02/02/2025 12:47:20 IST, Lat: 28.33 N, Long: 87.52 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet.
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 2, 2025

Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

The Tibetan Plateau is prone to earthquakes because of colliding tectonic plates.

Tibet and Nepal lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence. The region is seismically active, causing tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas' peaks, as per Al Jazeera.

