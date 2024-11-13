Second earthquake within 24 hrs jolts Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 13 : Afghanistan experienced yet another jolt of earthquake within 24 hours, with a magnitude of 5 on the Richter Scale.

The National Center for Seismology said that the earthquake hit at 09:17 pm (IST), at a depth of 140 kilometres. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 36.43 N and Longitude 71.39 E.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan earlier in the day, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the earthquake hit at 3:36 pm (IST), at a depth of 60 kilometres. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 36.43 N and Longitude 71.39 E.

"EQ of M: 4.1, On:13/11/2024 15:36:20 IST, Lat: 36.43 N, Long: 71.39 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said on social media platform X.

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake rocked Pakistan's Islamabad and several areas of neighbouring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, earlier today, Geo News reported.

The earthquake tremors could be felt in Mohmand, Shabqadar, Attock, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Buner, and Abbottabad, as per Geo News. The epicentre was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, a region notorious for frequent seismic activity.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's Seismological Centre, the earthquake struck at 10:13 am, with a depth of 220 kilometres.

Earlier on November 4, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Monday the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS stated that the the earthquake hit at 4:52 PM (IST), at a depth of 25 km.

Geo News reported that earthquakes are a concurrent phenomenon in Pakistan, as the country is situated on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

