"Security forces must comply with the basic principles on the use of force," UN says on Nepal protests

New Delhi [India], September 9 : Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric on Tuesday urged for peace in Nepal following the recent protests.

The Spokesperson in a statement said that they were following the situation with concern.

"The United Nations is obviously following the situation with a lot of concern. It's critical that the authorities, the government, protect and respect the rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression. I think security forces, as our High Commissioner for Human Rights said, must comply with the basic principles on the use of force," the statement read.

"We're obviously very saddened by the loss of life. You know, Nepal enjoys, I think, a very vibrant democracy and active civic space, and I think it's important that the government and those who are demonstrating meet and try to move on and discuss the issues in a peaceful manner," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli on Tuesday resigned as violent protests continued for the second day in various parts of the country. Oli's secretariat confirmed his resignation, local media reported. Four ministers had earlier resigned from the government.

At least 19 protesters died in clashes with police and hundreds others sustained injuries in Kathmandu and surrounding towns in agitations led by the country's youth against the government's corruption and social media ban on Monday.

On Monday alone, 19 protesters were killed and around 500 injured during clashes around the Federal Parliament and other sites in Kathmandu, The Himalayan Times reported.

The government lifted the ban late last night after violent clashes, but just hours later, protesters gathered in Kathmandu to renew their protest, alleging government corruption.

The violent Gen Z protesters entered the Singha Durbar premises on Tuesday after breaking through its western gate, reported The Himalayan Times. According to The Himalayan Times witnesses reported that the crowd forced its way past the main gates into the country's central administrative complex. Singha Durbar is the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices. The breach came amid the intensifying protests in the country.

