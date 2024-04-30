'Security, traffic congestion, housing crisis': Indian-origin candidate for London mayoral polls lists priorities

By Arunesh Sinha

London [UK], April 30 : In the upcoming mayoral elections in London scheduled for May 2, a compelling showdown is on the horizon as Indian-origin candidate Tarun Ghulati steps up to challenge the incumbent Pakistani-origin mayor, Sadiq Khan.

This electoral face-off symbolises a unique contest between two individuals hailing from former British colonies, each vying for the city's top leadership position.

Ghulati, an investment banker and businessman, has vowed to strengthen the law and order system, solve traffic congestion problems, and bring in more investments in the city.

Calling both incumbent London Mayor Sadiq Khan and his Conservative rival 'incompetent', he said that instead of politicians, it should be people-centric governance for a city, which contributes an elephant share of the country's economy.

Elaborating his vision for the city, Ghulati, who calls himself the "most experienced" candidate in the polls, said he will bring in experts with knowledge of specific domains in the policymaking process.

"I have got a shadow cabinet ready, get the ground running. There will be experts in city planning, experts in transportation, community development, and engagement...advisors from different communities. So they know the nuances, and based on their advice, you engage with everyone," Ghulati said in an exclusive interview to ANI.

Ghulati said that he wears his Indian roots as a badge of honour and believes in the idea of 'Vausudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

"Being a person of Indian-origin, I wear that as a badge of honour. It is a matter of pride for me. I am a proud Hindu. But I believe in the concept of 'Vausudhaiva Kutumbakam'," he said.

The Indian-origin businessman and investment banker spent the first 35 years of his life in India.

"I was born in India, grew up in India, and spent the first 35 years there. That is my janmabhoomi. My father was a civil servant. I have studied across many places and hold 4 post-graduation degrees, including an MBA from Delhi," Ghulati said.

He also said that he will work with full might on making the possible Free Trade Agreement with India a "success".

"We are about to sign an FTA in the near term with India. So I will be a key person making sure that it's a success and trade flow increase," he said.

Notably, India and the UK are negotiating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Talks for FTA between India and the UK started in 2022.

Recalling his business endeavour, Ghulati said he started his journey by selling tomato ketchups and running Xerox business.

"I started in a very humble way, by selling tomato ketchup...I went a step ahead, I would pick up the empty bottles and basically have them cleaned, re-filled, so that I could be competitive when I reduce the price," he said.

"Then I went door to door in Delhi, selling manual typewriters, and then I launched Xerox in India," he further said, adding that it was a time when not many people had computers in India, which helped his business thrive.

Ghulati, who has been associated with multiple groups like Citi Bank India, Philips, says he has also headed over 40 boards across the world.

During his stint in global investment firm, HSBC (Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation), he served in different countries, including Hong Kong, Thailand, and Qatar, in various positions.

Following this, he came to Southall, London. Ghulati says, when the firm was planning to send him to Armenia, he decided to call London home and settled there around 20 years ago.

"That's where my roots in London are. India is my janmabhoomi, this is my karmabhoomi," Ghulati said.

He says that as London Mayor, he will work to make London, a place where 270 different communities reside and over 300 languages are spoken, a premiere choice for investment, safeguarding safety and prosperity for all its residents.

"London, I view it as a global bag. It is a place where people of different cultures come, thrive," he said.

"These communities today, are feeling broken. First, we had the financial crisis in 2008-09. Then we had Brexit, then Covid, unfortunately, and a series of changes in the government," Ghulati said.

The Indian-origin investment banker criticised the eight-year tenure of incumbent London mayor, Sadiq Khan, saying that he has brought the whole of London "on its knees", and added that the safety and security conditions have deteriorated badly.

"The current mayor, Mr Sadiq Khan, has caused a lot of angst to most Londoners. He has brought the whole of London to its knees. Safety and security are at their lowest as we know it. People are troubled, he has closed down 36 police stations. He has not hired enough policemen," Ghulati said. "There were over 1000 murders over his eight years, 21 teenagers have lost their life, 18 to knife crime, unfortunately."

A Pakistan-origin British politician who rose from humble origins to be elected London mayor, Khan is a member of the Labour Party. He has been the mayor of London since 2016.

Speaking on Susan Hall, the Conservative candidate contesting the London mayoral polls, Ghulati said that she too is "part of the problem," as she never spoke about the real issues concerning public.

"Conservative candidate Susan Hall is complicit. She is part of the problem...she was leader of opposition in Greater London Authority (GLA)...nobody heard her talking about these issues. The disaster policies have gone through and are affecting people now. She should not be voted in," Ghulati said.

"Both these candidates should be cast into oblivion, politicians have blurred the vision for London...people are sick and tired, they don't want politicians," he added.

Highlighting his priority for law and order, the India-born banker said that he would work on opening more police stations and recruiting more police personnel. He added that policemen, familiar with specific nuances of region, will be hired and they will be accountable for bringing crime rates down in their areas.

"I want to reopen police stations and create police booths, so the distance between two police stations is not too large. I want to make sure every gender feels safe, particularly women. I want to create specialist cells," Ghulati said.

"I want to select the right sort of police, when they go to communities, particularly I want policemen from those communities, so they understand the subtle nuances with each community. Above that, I want them to be accountable...so there will be a league table, if some policemen is not making sure that crime rates are down or preventive action is not taken, he or she better be prepared, they will not be in the role for long," he further added.

He added that his experience as a strategic advisor to Global Cyber Alliance will also help him in his responsibility as Mayor.

Ghulati said that he will also work on addressing the congestion and traffic issues in the city. He said he would abolish some "disaster policies" such as 'ultra-low emission zones' and 'low traffic neighbourhoods' and would bring better discounts for students and elderly.

"London is one of the most congested, slowest cities in the world...over 156 hours are wasted on average by one driver by moving around in congestion, that is affecting mental health and polluting air. Freedom of movement is as important as freedom of speech and each driver is losing around 1375 pounds. So I am going to abolish some disaster policies," he said.

"Congestion charge will be free over weekends. I want transportation to work for people, I want investment to go in there. I want to make sure noise pollution on transportation reduces," Ghulati further said.

Stating that there are 2.2 million people in London, who live in property, one-third of which are children; the Indian-origin candidate said he would come up with levelling-up programme to bring those people out of their situation.

He said he would develop better education and health facilities and bring better and more flexible opportunities for youth, such as, youth training programmes.

Speaking on the issue of affordable housing, the Indian-born businessman said that because of expensive housing and high rents, communities are becoming more 'insular' resulting in people moving out of the city. He said he would change the zonal laws to better utilise the lands.

To combat the issue of lack of funds, which Ghulati says is an 'excuse' used by Mayor Sadiq Khan, the Indian-origin businessman said that he would work on creating new funds.

"All the while, Khan always has excuses that government is not giving them money, so as a banker, asset manager in the past, I will create new funds, sustainable funds, education funds, social welfare funds, so that there is overall movement of levelling up. I will bring council taxes down, business rates down...there is cost of living crisis so I want people to have more money," the Indian-origin investment banker added.

Regarding the communal unrest that broke out in Leicester in 2022, the India-born leader called it a "one off" stating that majority of people across communities want to live in harmony.

He, however, added that if anything like that happens under his watch, he would ensure 'strong action'.

"If something like that happens under my watch, I will make sure corrective action is taken. I believe communities should and will believe in harmony and they want to," he said.

Violent clashes erupted in UK's Leicestershire after India won the Asia Cup T20 match against Pakistan on August 28, 2022. In a similar incident, a mob staged a violent demonstration outside the Durga Bhawan temple in UK's Smethwick in Birmingham on September 20 triggering fears of clashes.

On being asked about the rise in Khalistani extremism in the UK including the episode of attack on Indian High Commission; Ghulati said that those involved in these activities are very small in number.

"I believe most communities want to live in peace and harmony. There are some noises that even I hear of, but they are certain small number of individuals. By and large, all communities want to live in peace and harmony. They want to live together," Ghulati further said.

He also vowed that all groups involved in "terrorising" people will be "neutralised" if he is elected the mayor.

"There is no place for anybody to terrorise the other," Ghulati said. "So those factions, even if they are existing, will be neutralised. Because, at the end of the day, London is our home and we want everybody live in harmony."

In March last year, some pro-Khalistani activists vandalised India's High Commission in London and tried to bring down the tricolour. Following this, India lodged a strong protest with the United Kingdom.

Speaking on the new immigration policies brought by the Rishi Sunak government, which many say would adversely affect Indians aiming to work in the UK, Ghulati said that he would recommend the government of the day review the policy, as the Indian community is the "largest contributor" to the UK and wants to come and work here legitimately.

"Indian community is the largest contributor to the UK. They are very hard working, they are the largest employers. While it is beyond mayor to look at immigration, but I will be the strongest for Indians and other communities who want to come here," he said. "I want to make sure that we do all for our students, who want to come and live here. Because they are coming here legitimately. They have come here to make London thrive, they have contributed a lot."

In December, the UK government announced tough new immigration rules aiming to significantly reduce the number of people able to move to country each year.

Under the new rules, immigrants will have to earn more to get a work visa and will find it harder to bring family members to the UK.

Emphasising the importance of London city for the UK as a whole, Ghulati said, "London contributes 22 per cent to the UK economy, and if London gets a sneeze, UK might not just get cold, but may get a high fever."

Further appealing to the people to vote for him in the mayoral polls, the Indian-origin investment banker claimed he is the "most experienced" candidate and aims to make London thrive with growth and prosperity.

"I am the most experienced candidate of all the candidates...this is not a general election. You don't need to vote for a particular party. You vote for someone who has the experience to run these sort of things, who can take all Londoners along," he said.

"It is only about the people, for the people, because you are elected by the people. I will do whatever it takes to root out crime, knife crime will be eradicated. London will be moving again, there will be growth, everybody will be thriving. I want to bring the smiles back on the faces of everyone, bring back the mojo of London," Ghulati further added.

