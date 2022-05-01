See Satellite image of Azovstal steelworks in Ukraine

Satellite footage belonging to Maxar Technologies appears to show the state of the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, under which hundreds of civilians are believed to be taken shelter.

Satellite imagery provides a detailed visual perspective of the devastation seen in the industrial parts of Mariupol, Ukraine. The Azovstal steel plant, site of the Ukrainians last military holdout, is also serving as a civilian shelter. Imagery is from April 29, 2022.



Meanwhile, Russia on 24th February launched the war on Ukraine. And, according to the latest updates, Ukraine president Zelenskiy says Ukrainian forces have destroyed about 1,000 Russian tanks, 2,500 armoured vehicles, and almost 200 aircraft. Twenty wounded civilians were able to evacuate from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, and are likely on their way to Zaporizhzhia. This comes as satellite images released today showed that nearly all the buildings of the steel plant had been destroyed. Ukraine carried out a prisoner exchange with Russia, with seven soldiers and seven civilians coming home. One of the soldiers was a woman who is five months pregnant. However, a Russian missile strike on Odesa airport has damaged the runway, rendering it unusable, but there were no casualties from the attack.