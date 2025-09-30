Seek BRICS membership, looks forward to India's support: Palestinian Ambassador to India

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 30 : Palestine has formally expressed interest in joining the BRICS grouping and has begun discussions with member countries. Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah Abu Shawesh stated that Palestine views BRICS as an essential platform and is hopeful of becoming a full member with India's support.

"BRICS is a very important platform, and we look forward to being a full part of this. We are already in discussion with all the BRICS members, and we look forward to India supporting our request," Abu Shawesh told ANI.

The envoy said Palestine values India's role in global forums and hopes that New Delhi will back its application.

BRICS, which currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has recently expanded to include new members and continues to be seen as a key group representing emerging economies.

If admitted, Palestine would use the platform to strengthen its voice on international issues, including its ongoing conflict with Israel and its push for greater global recognition.

Further, the Palestinian envoy strongly criticised Israel's military operations in Gaza, describing them as "genocide."

He said Palestinians had been suffering continuous attacks for nearly two years. Abu Shawesh strongly criticised Israel's military operations in Gaza, describing them as "genocide" and citing the significant loss of Palestinian lives and displacement.

"We are talking about 725 days of continuous massacres, genocide, textbook genocide conducted by the Israeli occupation in Gaza. Around 65,000 to 66,000 innocent Palestinians have lost their lives. Gaza lies under rubble, and the majority of people are displaced," Abu Shawesh told ANI.

He stressed that Israel's commitment to peace will be judged by its actions, not just words and accused the international community of treating Israel as a state above international law, which he believes hinders peace efforts.

The envoy also accused the international community of treating Israel as a state that is "above international law."

He said, "It is so easy and we will not stop saying that when Israel abides by the international law and the international agreed resolutions, the peace will be there. But as long as Israel is being treated as a country or as a state above international law and has full impunity, the peace will not be brought back to the Middle East."

On the question of hostages, Abu Shawesh said both Palestinian and Israeli detainees must be released. He claimed that nearly 12,000 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons. "All of them are enduring torture and ill-treatment daily. Our position is clear: hostages should not be taken at all, whether Palestinian or Israeli," he said.

