"Send National Guard home," says California representative as protests intensify in Los Angeles

Los Angeles [US], June 9 : US representative for California Nanette Barragan criticised President Trump's decision to deploy National Guard troops to Los Angeles, saying the President wanted to 'create civil unrest' as protests intensified over immigration operations.

Nanette Diaz Barragan is an American attorney and politician serving as the US representative for California's 44th congressional district since 2017.

Barragan believes the Los Angeles Police Department is capable of handling the situation and urged protesters to remain peaceful.

She said there is no need for National Guard troops, and the Los Angeles Police Department "has it under control," said Barragan.

"This is the president's way to create some theater," the congresswoman said. "It's very dangerous, it creates mistrust, and it's a misuse of the National Guard."

Barragan added that sending in troops is Trump's way to distract the country from his "failed policies."

"We just need to end these mass deportations, these raids that are happening in Los Angeles," she said. "Send the National Guard home."

https://x.com/RepBarragan/status/1931824537336983781

"What's happening in LA isn't just about ICE raids; it's a coordinated push for mass deportations. Donald Trump is targeting our neighbours, our coworkers, people who've been here for decades. It's cruel, and it's a distraction from the President's failed policies," she wrote on X.

The protests erupted after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducted raids across the city, arresting dozens of undocumented immigrants. Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to restore order during the demonstrations.

Earlier, Trump issued another statement on his 'Truth Social' saying "order will be restored", and "Los Angeles will be set free".

Trump directed Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi to "take all action necessary" to "liberate Los Angeles from the migrant invasion" and end the "Migrant riots"

"A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals. Now, violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations, but these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve," Trump wrote on his 'Truth Social' account.

"I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots. Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," he added.

