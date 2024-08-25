Seven killed in flash floods, landslides in Indonesia

Jakarta, Aug 25 At least seven people were killed, two others injured, and several more feared missing after flash floods and landslides struck Indonesia's North Maluku on Sunday, according to the local disaster management and rescue agencies.

Heavy rainfall, which began on Saturday, triggered the disasters in Ternate City on Sunday, head of North Maluku's disaster management and mitigation office Fehby Alting told Xinhua.

"Seven people have been confirmed dead, and two others have sustained injuries," Alting said.

The affected residents are in urgent need of tents, supplies, mattresses, and other essential items, the official added.

The local search and rescue office reported that more families are expected to report missing members. Soldiers, police, local search and rescue personnel, disaster management staff, and volunteers are all involved in the ongoing rescue efforts.

"Rescuers are currently working to evacuate those trapped by the landslides and to recover materials from homes swept away by the floods," it said in a statement.

